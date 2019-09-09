Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Takes backseat in win
Penny rushed six times for 18 yards in Sunday's 21-20 win over the Bengals.
Penny's inefficiency on the ground (3.0 YPC) was essentially the same as Chris Carson's unimpressive 3.1 YPC. However, Carson was clearly the No. 2 RB in Seattle's backfield, as he rushed 15 times for 46 yards and caught six passes for 35 yards while Penny didn't have any targets. Penny figures to continue having a place in this offense, but those reps appear to be limited so he'll need to be more efficient in Week 2 versus the Steelers to be fantasy fiable.
