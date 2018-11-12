Penny rushed 12 times for 108 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 36-31 loss to the Rams.

This was the production the Seahawks expected when they picked Penny in the first round of April's draft. With Chris Carson (hip) out, Penny outpaced Mike Davis, who rushed 11 times for 58 yards. This certainly adds to the ambiguity in the Seahawks' backfield, but coach Pete Carroll could ride the hot hand Thursday against the Packers if Carson remains out.

