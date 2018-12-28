Penny (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

It's a bit surprising to see Penny with a game designation after he logged full practices Wednesday and Thursday. It's possible he had a minor setback during one of those sessions, but the more likely scenario is that there isn't really any doubt about his Week 17 availability. The Seahawks could give the rookie a bit of extra run in an effort to keep Chris Carson fresh for the playoffs.