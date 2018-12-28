Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Technically listed as questionable
Penny (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
It's a bit surprising to see Penny with a game designation after he logged full practices Wednesday and Thursday. It's possible he had a minor setback during one of those sessions, but the more likely scenario is that there isn't really any doubt about his Week 17 availability. The Seahawks could give the rookie a bit of extra run in an effort to keep Chris Carson fresh for the playoffs.
More News
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Returns as full participant•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: In line to practice Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Has chance to return Week 17•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Sidelined again Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Looking unlikely for Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Headed for game-day call•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...
-
Fantasy Football rankings and strategy
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...