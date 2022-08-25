Penny tested positive for COVID-19 and won't play in Friday's preseason game against Dallas, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Penny reportedly doesn't have serious symptoms and is expected to rejoin the team within a few days. He's still on track for the start Week 1 against Denver, with potential for an especially large workload if rookie second-round pick Kenneth Walker (abdomen) isn't ready.
