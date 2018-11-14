Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Thursday's role not guaranteed
Coach Pete Carroll said Penny's workload is in jeopardy with Chris Carson (hip) returning for Thursday's game against the Packers, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. "When everybody's healthy, not everybody's going to get the ball a lot," Carroll said. "That's just the way it goes, so we'll figure that out."
The rookie's Week 10 performance against the Rams -- 12 rushes for 108 yards and a touchdown -- will earn him a consistent role in the Seahawks' offense, but fantasy owners should heed Carroll's words and hinder their expectations. This is still a committee backfield, and Carson eclipsed 100 rushing yards in three of five games before his injury while Mike Davis has developed into a dual-threat back with 11 catches over the last two weeks. There's a lot of talent between the three running backs and no guarantee Penny will take the lead on a weekly basis. However, his upside makes him a worthy flex option in most fantasy settings.
