Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: To practice Wednesday
Coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Penny (hamstring) will participate in practice, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Penny was initially expected to resume practicing Thursday, so it appears as though he's recovering well from his hamstring injury. The second-year running back sat out Week 3's loss to the Saints but appears to have a fair shot of returning versus the Cardinals on Sunday.
