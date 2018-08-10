Penny rushed eight times for 16 yards and brought in both of his targets for seven yards in the Seahawks' 19-17 preseason loss to the Colts on Thursday.

The rookie couldn't quite find the same level of success on the ground that fellow back Chris Carson enjoyed, although he did make a modest impact in the passing game. Penny saw action from the first possession, although Carson received the first carry of the contest. Irrespective of which player secures the top spot on the depth chart heading into the regular season, both figure to see a fair share of work as the campaign unfolds. Penny will look to up his rushing numbers against the Chargers in the Seahawks' second exhibition game a week from Saturday.