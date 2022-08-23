Penny isn't likely to play in Friday's preseason game against Dallas, with the Seahawks trying to keep him healthy for Week 1 against Denver, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Penny is set to enter Week 1 as the starter, and he could see an especially large workload early on with fellow running back Kenneth Walker (abdomen) recovering from surgery. The Seahawks weren't ready to rule the rookie out beyond the preseason at the time of surgery, but it doesn't appears his chances are great.