Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Upgrades to full practice participation
Penny (finger) logged a full practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
As anticipated, the finger injury Penny carried out of the Seahawks' bye won't impact his availability for Sunday's game against the Lions. The rookie has been a disappointment thus far for those that invested in him in fantasy drafts, but there's reason to be heartened about his prospects moving forward after he turned in his best outing of the season Week 6 against the Raiders. In that contest, he tallied 70 yards from scrimmage on 11 touches (nine carries, two receptions), though Penny still lagged behind Chris Carson (27) and Mike Davis (23) in terms of offensive snaps, logging just 13.
