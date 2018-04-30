Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Viewed as three-down back
The Seahawks' leadership has made multiple comments suggesting that they view Penny as a three-down back, ESPN.com's Brady Henderson reports.
A surprise selection at No. 27 overall in the recently completed draft, Penny caught 42 passes in 51 career games at San Diego State, though he did parlay those opportunities into 479 receiving yards and six touchdowns. While a three-down role isn't out of the question long term, both C.J. Prosise (ankle) and J.D. McKissic are better bets to handle passing downs in 2018. Penny does figure to make an immediate push for lead runner status, challenging 2017 seventh-round pick Chris Carson, who is coming back from a major leg/ankle injury. Penny averaged 7.8 yards on 289 carries his senior season, then ran a 4.46 40-yard dash while checking in at 220 pounds at the scouting combine. The argument against him as a first-round pick centers around the fact that Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, Derrius Guice and Ronald Jones were still available at the time. A player with Penny's profile wouldn't have raised any eyebrows as the No. 27 overall pick in most drafts.
