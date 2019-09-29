Play

Coach Pete Carroll said in his post-game press conference after Sunday's win over Arizona that he expects Penny (hamstring) to return in Week 5 against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Seattle has a short turnaround with the Week 5 contest occurring Thursday, suggesting Penny is very close to returning. Look for Penny to return to practice this week as further confirmation of his status.

