Coach Pete Carroll expects Penny (hamstring) to practice in full Wednesday, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Penny was listed as a full participant on the last two injury reports last week, but he still got a questionable tag and eventually was ruled out Sunday at Cleveland. This followed his return from a two-game absence as he tends to a hamstring injury. Even if he returns this weekend, Penny will play a distant second fiddle to Chris Carson, who has managed three straight 100-yards outings on the ground.

