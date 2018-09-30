Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Will be No. 1 back Sunday
Penny is expected to be the Seahawks' lead back Sunday at Arizona with Chris Carson (hip) sidelined, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
Carson took a significant amount of contact last Sunday during a 32-carry performance, emerging with a hip injury. He entered the weekend as a game-time decision, but ultimately the Seahawks will hold him out with his health in mind. Behind Penny, C.J. Prosise (abdomen) will be available, but the fact he's active after being deemed doubtful doesn't equate to a sunny forecast. Consequently, Penny is poised for his most work as a pro Sunday.
