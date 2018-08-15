Penny will have surgery Wednesday to repair a broken finger, with his recovery timeline estimated at 3-4 weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

This timeline will take Penny right up to the season opener against the Broncos on Sept. 9. Without any solid preseason film -- the Seahawks are most concerned about his pass-blocking skills -- Penny has all but lost his chance to be the Week 1 starter. The rookie first-round pick should still have the No. 2 RB job behind Chris Carson, with a chance to surpass him as the year rolls on.