Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Will have surgery, out 3-to-4 weeks
Penny will have surgery Wednesday to repair a broken finger, with his recovery timeline estimated at 3-4 weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
This timeline will take Penny right up to the season opener against the Broncos on Sept. 9. Without any solid preseason film -- the Seahawks are most concerned about his pass-blocking skills -- Penny has all but lost his chance to be the Week 1 starter. The rookie first-round pick should still have the No. 2 RB job behind Chris Carson, with a chance to surpass him as the year rolls on.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Our latest 12-team PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team PPR mock draft, which featured some different...
-
Ridley hoping for big rookie year
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Falcons rookie receiver Calvin Ridley after his preseason debut...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Ride Ridley
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Believe it or not: Move Luck, Carson up?
Heath Cummings looks at the first week of the preseason and what you should take from it -...
-
2018 Fantasy Football: Riskiest picks
Matt Franciscovich is a former Fantasy Football analyst for NFL Network
-
No shock: Barkley looks like a star
Jamey Eisenberg was at MetLife Stadium for the Giants first preseason game against the Browns,...