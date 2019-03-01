Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Will push for more snaps
Coach Pete Carroll said Penny will push Chris Carson for more playing time and expects the duo to form a one-two punch, John Boyle of the Seahawks official site reports.
Penny had a bumpy rookie season, as he missed most of training camp with a broken finger and fell behind Chris Carson and sometimes even Mike Davis in the backfield pecking order. He was still highly explosive and averaged 4.9 YPC to reach 419 rushing yards along with nine receptions for 75 yards. Carson was dominant and more consistent, however, racking up 1,314 scrimmage yards through 14 games. Penny has the potential to be a lethal running back, but he's facing an uphill battle since Carson has already proven it. There's clearly a place for Penny to earn a more stable workload since the Seahawks ranked second in the league with 33.4 rushing plays per game. The battle for how those chances are divided should go on through the offseason program and training camp.
