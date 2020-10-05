Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Penny (knee) is close to returning but won't be rushed back into the lineup, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Penny tore his ACL last year in Week 14 and wasn't 100 percent to begin the 2020 season, so he was placed on the PUP list to ensure a full recovery. Carroll has consistently praised Penny's progress, and the 2018 first-rounder will be eligible to return to the lineup in Week 7's matchup against the 49ers. However, Carroll rightly sees no reason to rush him back since Chris Carson is healthy and handling the lead back duties admirably. These plans are subject to change if Carson gets hurt, but Penny's long-term health is a top priority.