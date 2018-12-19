Penny (knee) won't practice Wednesday, but he has a shot to do some work during Thursday's session, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Unable to practice in any capacity last week, Penny is now in danger of missing a second straight game Sunday night against the Chiefs. Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune believes the Seahawks' recent signing of running back Bo Scarborough is a hint that Penny may be out for a while longer. Chris Carson handled 22 of the team's 29 RB carries during Sunday's 26-23 loss to the 49ers, with Mike Davis contributing five carries and eight receptions.