The Seahawks signed Rochelle on Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Rochelle earned a contract after trying out with the Seahawks during rookie minicamp. After spending his first two seasons at Rutgers, Rochelle transferred to FCS Indiana State for his final two campaigns, recording 102 receptions for 1,388 yards and 13 touchdowns. He impressed as a returner with 28.1 yards per kickoff return, scoring a 95-yard touchdown in his senior season, too. It will be difficult to contribute as a returner with Rashid Shaheed in the mix in Seattle, but Rochelle will push for a reserve roster spot through the offseason program and training camp.