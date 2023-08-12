The Seahawks have signed Henry to a contract, John Boyle of the team's official website reports.

Henry recorded 603 yards and three touchdowns on 34 receptions during his senior season at Virginia. He subsequently went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft and ended up spending time on the practice squads of both the Panthers and Falcons during the season. He most recently got a shot with the Browns, but they ultimately cut him last week. Thus, the pass catcher will now look to turn heads in Seattle where he is competing for a depth wide receiver role and special teams contributor.