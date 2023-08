Henry (undisclosed) has reverted to the Seahawks' injured reserve, per the NFL's transaction log.

Henry shifted to the Seahawks' IR after going unclaimed off waivers by the remaining 31 teams in the league. He is now in danger of missing the entire 2023 season unless both he and Seattle can reach an injury settlement at some point when he is back to full health. The nature of his injury has not been made clear.