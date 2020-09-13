site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Seahawks' Rasheem Green: Able to return
Green (shoulder) returned to the team's Week 1 contest, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Green was back in the game shortly after being deemed questionable earlier in the contest. He'll return to a rotational role along the Seahawks' defensive line.
