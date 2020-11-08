The Seahawks activated Green (neck) from injured reserve Saturday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Green has looked good enough through two weeks of practice to return to action for Sunday's game versus the Bills. L.J. Collier handled the starting duties while Green was out, but now Carlos Dunlap, who the Seahawks acquired via trade from the Bengals, is in the fold and could eat into Green's workload. Rookie Alton Robinson has been impressive as well. Green will have to battle to secure a consistent snap share on this defense, and most of the pass-rushing work will be designated for Dunlap and Robinson for now.