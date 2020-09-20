site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Seahawks' Rasheem Green: Can't face Patriots
RotoWire Staff
Sep 20, 2020
Green (neck) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Green was initially listed as doubtful for Week 2, so his lack of availability isn't much of a surprise. In his stead, L.J. Collier stands to see a sharp uptick in snaps at defensive end across from Benson Mayowa.
