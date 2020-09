Green (neck) has been deemed doubtful for Sunday's matchup with the Patriots, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Green was unable to practice all week after injuring his shoulder in last week's season open victory over the Falcons. As a result, it looks very unlikely that he will be able to suit up in Week 2, but he has not officially been ruled out yet. Should he ultimately get ruled out, look for L.J. Collier to to see the majority of reps at defensive end opposite Benson Mayowa.