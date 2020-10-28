Green (neck) has been designated to return from injured reserve, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Green hasn't played since the season opener, but according to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times, the third-year defensive end out of USC is expected to return to the lineup Sunday against the 49ers. L.J. Collier and Benson Mayowa are the team's starting defensive ends, although Green and Collier essentially split time Week 1. However, the Seahawks acquired veteran defensive end Carlos Dunlap via trade from the Bengals on Wednesday, so both Green and Collier likely will forfeit snaps moving forward.