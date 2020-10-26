Head coach Pete Carroll says that Green (neck) is set to practice this week, with hopes he can get back Nov. 8 against the Bills, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

This development indicates Green will become officially designated for return in the coming days, putting an end to his month-long stint on injured reserve. Green suffered the injury during Seattle's season-opening win over the Falcons, and he hasn't been able to suit up for another game since. Last season the 23-year-old started eight times while making 16 appearances for the Seahawks, collecting four sacks and three forced fumbles.