Green generated seven tackles (three solo) and 1.5 sacks in Thursday's 19-17 preseason loss to the Colts.

The rookie third-round pick was a necessary selection for the Seahawks, as they traded Michael Bennett to Philly and Cliff Avril (neck) won't be able to play again. He came out of the gates firing, sacking QB Andrew Luck on his second drive. Veteran DE Dion Jordan (shin) may not be be ready for Week 1, so Green could become a contributor immediately.