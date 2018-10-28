Seahawks' Rasheem Green: Inactive Sunday
Green (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's matchup with Detroit.
Green hasn't played since Week 3, and Sunday will mark his fourth consecutive absence. Look for Branden Jackson and Dion Jordan to continue seeing extra snaps with Green sidelined.
More News
-
Seahawks' Rasheem Green: Won't play against Raiders•
-
Seahawks' Rasheem Green: Absence continues Week 5•
-
Seahawks' Rasheem Green: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Rasheem Green: Regresses against first-team offense•
-
Seahawks' Rasheem Green: Monster on defensive front•
-
Seahawks' Rasheem Green: Impresses in NFL debut•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...