Green made six tackles -- two for a loss -- and 1.5 sacks during Saturday's 24-14 preseason loss to the Chargers.

The rookie third-round pick has tormented opposing offenses through two preseason games, notching 13 tackles, three sacks and seven quarterback hits. Although Dion Jordan (shin) and Frank Clark are on track to be starting defensive ends, Jordan's Week 1 status is in doubt, which could open the door for Green to be the man right out of the gates. Either way, Green's performance will force the Seahawks to give him a respectable snap count.