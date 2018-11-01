Seahawks' Rasheem Green: Practices in full
Green (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Green has logged two consecutive unrestricted practices to begin the week, and appears to have fully recovered from a lingering ankle injury. The rotational linebacker has not seen the field since Week 3, but is trending towards suiting up against the Chargers on Sunday.
