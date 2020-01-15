Seahawks' Rasheem Green: Productive in 2019
Green, who notched two tackles and a sack over two playoff games, finished the 2019 season with 27 tackles, four sacks and two pass breakups over 16 regular-season games.
Green started eight games this year as Ezekiel Ansah (neck) and Jadeveon Clowney (core) dealt with multiple injuries, and his development continues to look promising. The 2018 third-round pick recorded 15 quarterback pressures compared to just two last season. Green will push for a full-time starting role in 2020, as Clowney could walk in free agency and it seems unlikely Ansah returns on another one-year contract. He'll face competition from Branden Jackson and possibly Nazair Jones (knee), and the Seahawks will likely add another pass rusher via free agency or the draft if they can't retain Clowney.
