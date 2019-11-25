Play

Green posted two solo tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's 17-9 win over the Eagles.

Green enjoyed his highest snap count since Week 5 in place of Jadeveon Clowney (hip), recording 48 of a possible 76 defensive snaps (63 percent). The second-year pro was quite explosive off the line, as both tackles he made were for a loss. Clowney may return for Week 13's matchup against the Vikings, so Green may bump back to a reserve role.

