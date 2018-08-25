Green made three tackles (two solo) and zero sacks during Friday's 21-20 preseason loss to the Vikings.

Green lit up the first two preseason games, compiling three sacks and seven quarterback hits. It was time for him to face off against the starters instead of opponents' backups, and the growing pains were clear. The 2018 third-rounder will still get looks on third down if Dion Jordan (shin) isn't healthy for Week 1, but the workload likely won't be enough to be an IDP asset at this time.