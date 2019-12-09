Green is expected to start at defensive end in Sunday's game against the Rams since Ezekiel Ansah (neck) is inactive.

With Jadeveon Clowney (core) and Ezekiel Ansah (neck) out, Green will enjoy an increased snap count on the Seahawks' defensive front. The second-year pro is explosive off the line and has notched 17 tackles, three sacks and 14 quarterback pressures through 12 games.