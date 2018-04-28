Seahawks' Rasheem Green: Third-round pick for Seattle

The Seahawks selected Green in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 79th overall.

Green played defensive tackle at USC, but at 6-foot-4, 275 pounds he's probably best thought of as a defensive end with a defensive tackle skill set by NFL standards. That should basically mean he plays outside in the 4-3, but perhaps moves inside for nickel and dime formations. With a 4.73-second 40, he has the athleticism to stick outside despite his extensive experience on the interior.