Seahawks' Rasheem Green: Third-round pick for Seattle
The Seahawks selected Green in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 79th overall.
Green played defensive tackle at USC, but at 6-foot-4, 275 pounds he's probably best thought of as a defensive end with a defensive tackle skill set by NFL standards. That should basically mean he plays outside in the 4-3, but perhaps moves inside for nickel and dime formations. With a 4.73-second 40, he has the athleticism to stick outside despite his extensive experience on the interior.
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...
-
2018 draft Fantasy takes: QBs
What's the Fantasy value of Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen and Lamar Jackson?...
-
Pats replace Dion Lewis with Sony Michel
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the Patriots drafting Sony Michel at No. 31 overall in the first...
-
Falcons score with big-play Ridley
The Falcons land a weapon in Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who has the skills to make...