Seahawks' Rasheem Green: Won't play against Raiders
Coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday that Green (ankle) will be inactive against the Raiders, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
The rookie defensive end will miss his third consecutive game as he continues to nurse an ankle injury. Branden Jackson and Dion Jordan could see increased workloads in Green's absence.
