Shaheed caught two of five targets for 27 yards in the Seahawks' 21-19 loss to the Rams on Sunday. He added one rushing attempt for two yards.

Shaheed ran as the Seahawks' third wideout behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp. Through two games with his new team, Shaheed has managed just three catches for 30 scoreless yards on six targets. He and Sam Darnold are undoubtedly still working on their timing, and it could take a couple weeks to get on the same page. Shaheed gets a plus Week 12 draw against the Titans next Sunday, but he classifies as a low-floor, high-ceiling WR4 fantasy bet.