Shaheed caught five of seven targets for 74 yards, lost two yards on one carry and ran back six kicks for 137 yards in Sunday's 18-16 win over the Colts.

Shaheed left his mark across the final box score with another well-balanced effort on both offense and special teams. The trade deadline acquisition struggled out of the gates with Seattle, but he has settled in nicely over his last two games with averages of 4.5 receptions, 70.5 receiving yards and 142.5 return yards. Shaheed's increased usage puts him on the map as a flex option against the Rams on Thursday Night Football in Week 16.