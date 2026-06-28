Seahawks' Rashid Shaheed: Bigger role in 2026?

Shaheed had a "major spring" in offseason programs and could have a larger role in the Seahawks' offense under coordinator Brian Fleury, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports

Fowler notes that the Seahawks' offense will utilize more motions and shifts under Fleury's scheme and that Shaheed should see more short-to-medium throws from Sam Darnold as a result. Shaheed and Darnold demonstrated a strong connection during spring practices, and it appears the former is in line for a larger role in the offense, perhaps leapfrogging Cooper Kupp as the team's WR2 behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba.