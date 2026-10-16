Shaheed brought in five of eight targets for 66 yards, rushed once for two yards, returned three kickoffs for 77 yards and ran back three punts for 39 yards in the Seahawks' 17-14 overtime loss to the Broncos on Thursday. He also caught a two-point conversion pass and committed two fumbles, recovering one.

Shaheed's extremely busy stat line included season-high totals across all three components of his receiving line. The veteran speedster tied for second in receptions and was the runner-up in receiving yards as well for the Seahawks on the night, but his lost fumble likely cost Seattle points since it was recovered at the Broncos' 34-yard line late in the first half. Shaheed did provide a critical two-point conversion grab after a George Holani fourth-quarter touchdown to bring the Seahawks within three points, and Shaheed was also the intended target on Sam Darnold's interception in overtime led to Denver's game-winning field goal. Shaheed will carry a modest 14-162-0 line on 27 targets heading into a Week 7 home showdown with the Chiefs on Sunday, Oct. 25.