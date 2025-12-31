Seahawks' Rashid Shaheed: Deemed limited in walkthrough Tuesday
Shaheed (concussion) was estimated as a limited participant in Tuesday's practice walkthrough, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Shaheed suffered a concussion in the first quarter of Sunday's win over Carolina and is now in the league's five-step protocol. It's at least a promising sign that he was estimated as limited rather than DNP on Tuesday, though Seattle held just a walkthrough. Shaheed will need to clear protocol, including gaining clearance from an independent neurologist, to be eligible to play in Saturday's clash against San Francisco that will determine the No. 1 playoff seed in the NFC. Should Shaheed not be able to play, Cooper Kupp, Jake Bobo and Dareke Young could all see more targets on offense, and Bobo and/or Young would likely take on kick- and punt-return duties.
More News
-
Seahawks' Rashid Shaheed: Status up in air for Week 18•
-
Seahawks' Rashid Shaheed: Concussion confirmed•
-
Seahawks' Rashid Shaheed: Evaluated for possible concussion•
-
Seahawks' Rashid Shaheed: Turns momentum with return TD•
-
Seahawks' Rashid Shaheed: Another well-rounded effort Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Rashid Shaheed: Returns kickoff for TD vs. Atlanta•