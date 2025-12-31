Shaheed (concussion) was estimated as a limited participant in Tuesday's practice walkthrough, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Shaheed suffered a concussion in the first quarter of Sunday's win over Carolina and is now in the league's five-step protocol. It's at least a promising sign that he was estimated as limited rather than DNP on Tuesday, though Seattle held just a walkthrough. Shaheed will need to clear protocol, including gaining clearance from an independent neurologist, to be eligible to play in Saturday's clash against San Francisco that will determine the No. 1 playoff seed in the NFC. Should Shaheed not be able to play, Cooper Kupp, Jake Bobo and Dareke Young could all see more targets on offense, and Bobo and/or Young would likely take on kick- and punt-return duties.