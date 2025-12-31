Shaheed (concussion) was estimated as a limited participant in Tuesday's practice walkthrough, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Shaheed suffered a concussion in the first quarter of Sunday's win over Carolina and is now in the league's five-step protocol. It's at least a promising sign that he was estimated as limited rather than DNP on Tuesday, though Seattle only held a walkthrough. Shaheed will need to clear the protocol to be eligible to play in Saturday's clash against San Francisco that will determine the No. 1 playoff seed in the NFC. Should Shaheed not be able to play, Jake Bobo and Dareke Young could see more targets on offense, with Young and Cam Akers options to take on kick returns duties.