Seahawks' Rashid Shaheed: Kicks off route of 49ers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shaheed did not record a catch on two targets in Saturday's 41-6 divisional-round win over the 49ers. He added two rushes for 27 yards and two kick returns for 126 yards and a touchdown.
Shaheed remained a non-factor in Seattle's passing game, though he still made a major impact in the team's blowout win. He returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown to set off the route and also chipped in a 30-yard gain on an end around late in the second quarter to help set up an additional score. Shaheed looks likely to remain more in a gadget role in the NFC Championship Game, but he serves in a key role for the Seahawks.
