Shaheed (hip) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Corbin K. Smith of EmeraldCitySpectrum.com reports.

It's the first time Shaheed has been listed on the injury report this season. A popular summer breakout candidate, it hasn't yet happened for Shaheed this season, as he has just 14 catches for 162 yards on 27 targets through six games. He's added 39 rushing yards and a touchdown on four carries. Shaheed can't be trusted in fantasy lineups until he shows some sort of reliable floor or even a ceiling performance.