Shaheed caught his lone target for two yards in Saturday's 13-3 win over the 49ers. He returned one kick for 34 yards and two punts for 30 yards.

Shaheed cleared concussion protocol in just six days, and he managed to handle a 46 percent snap share in the win. However, Shaheed didn't draw Sam Darnold's attention much. He has just two catches (three targets) for 10 yards over the last three weeks, and he only has recorded more than eight receiving yards just three times through nine games with the Seahawks. It's tough to pinpoint when Shaheed will break off a big play, making him a frustrating fantasy option. His next chance to play will be in the NFC divisional round.