Seahawks' Rashid Shaheed: No catches in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shaheed didn't catch either of his two targets but rushed once for five yards in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Titans. He also returned three punts for 40 yards and two kicks for 38 yards.
Shaheed played 55 percent of the offensive snaps during his third game with the Seahawks, but he has yet to do much offensively, registering three catches (eight targets) for 30 yards and four carries for 27 yards in the span. He should continue to get schemed some touches, but it will be difficult for fantasy managers to pinpoint when he'll finally break a big play. His next chance will be in Week 13 versus the Vikings.
