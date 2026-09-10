Shaheed caught one of three targets for four yards while adding three kickoff returns for 80 yards and a nine-yard punt return in Wednesday's 13-10 win over the Patriots.

After some offseason whispers about a larger role on offense for Shaheed, that didn't materialize in the season opener, as he wasn't among the five players who recorded multiple catches for the Seahawks. The standout return man maintained his prominent role on special teams, and he was on the field for 33 of Seattle's 50 snaps on offense. Shaheed is likely to have Drew Lock as his quarterback Week 2 against the Cardinals, as starting signal-caller Sam Darnold (hip) is likely to miss that game after exiting in the first quarter Wednesday.