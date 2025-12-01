Shaheed caught one of three targets for seven yards and churned out 43 yards on three punt returns in Sunday's 26-0 win over the Vikings.

Shaheed was once again a non-factor on offense in Week 13, reeling in a pass for seven yards in the second quarter. After securing at least four passes in all nine of his contests with the Saints prior to being traded, the wide receiver has only had one multi-catch performance with Seattle, catching four of 11 targets for 37 yards over four games with the team. Shaheed will look to be more involved on offense in Week 14 against Atlanta.