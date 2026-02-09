Shaheed brought in two of five targets for 27 yards, rushed once for minus-5 yards, returned one kickoff for 20 yards and ran back two punts for 16 yards during the Seahawks' 29-13 win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LX on Sunday.

The speedy Shaheed played his usual multi-faceted role, and he was just inches shy of a much bigger night as Christian Gonzalez managed to knock away a deep pass intended for him down the middle early in the second quarter. Shaheed did manage to contribute gains of 16 and 11 yards on the two catches he recorded, and he made solid complementary contributions on special teams. The fourth-year pro played a relatively modest role in Seattle's air attack after coming over via trade from the Saints midway through the campaign, and it remains to be seen if the Seahawks will be interested in a reunion with the soon-to-be unrestricted free agent.