Shaheed caught four passes (on five targets) for 67 yards during the Seahawks' 37-9 win over the Falcons.

It was a slow scoring affair in the first half, but Shaheed turned Sunday's game on its head with a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to open the second half. Week 14 was his best performance as a Seahawk, as he finished second in catches, targets and receiving yards behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba (seven catches on 10 targets for 92 yards and two touchdowns). Through 14 regular-season games with the Saints (nine games) and the Seahawks (five games), Shaheed has accumulated 52 catches (on 82 targets) for 603 yards and two touchdowns